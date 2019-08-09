Traffic

Construction work causes major delays getting to LaGuardia Airport

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Drivers faced major delays Thursday heading to and around LaGuardia Airport.

Construction caused frustrating gridlock outside the terminals. Several access points and exits are temporarily closed due to the work.

Complicating the situation is that the airport was busier than normal because of more than 300 flights canceled Wednesday due to the bad weather. And it was the peak of the summer travel season.

Some people even got out of their cars and taxis amid the traffic and walked on exit ramps to get to and from the airport.

Travelers in a hurry to catch their flights had to drag their luggage across the overpass above the Grand Central Parkway.

"I've been flying in and out of this airport for over 10 years and never seen anything like this - it was nuts," said Laura Lewandowski, who was flying to Chicago. "The shuttle was crowded, it was just like kind of one of those perfect storms."

"Today's terrible," said cab driver Jose Betancas. "Not just bad, terrible. I took like 30-40 minutes just to get out from inside LaGuardia."

By late afternoon, it had become the second busiest day in the airport's history and could end up being its busiest day ever.

The Port Authority has increased police presence by over 50 percent to manage the traffic flow.

The agency is telling travelers to allow extra time when traveling to the airport.

LaGuardia Airport acknowledged the frustrations on Twitter.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citylaguardia airporttraffic
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom arrested in 2017 deaths of 2-year-old girl, 3-year-old brother
19-year-old hit by lightning during storm in New Jersey
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead
NJ officer wounded in shootout that killed 20-year-old man, gunman
77-year-old woman struck, killed by taxi in Manhattan
NYPD officer suspended after arrest on child porn charges
Show More
Trump heads to Hamptons Friday for controversial fundraiser
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
Video shows vicious attack in California stabbing spree
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
Father arrested after child rescued from hot car in NYC
More TOP STORIES News