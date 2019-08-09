Construction work causes major delays getting to LaGuardia Airport

We understand how frustrating this traffic can be, and please know that we are doing all that we can to ensure passengers can get to and from the airport as expeditiously as possible. Thank you for your patience. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) August 8, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Drivers faced major delays Thursday heading to and around LaGuardia Airport.Construction caused frustrating gridlock outside the terminals. Several access points and exits are temporarily closed due to the work.Complicating the situation is that the airport was busier than normal because of more than 300 flights canceled Wednesday due to the bad weather. And it was the peak of the summer travel season.Some people even got out of their cars and taxis amid the traffic and walked on exit ramps to get to and from the airport.Travelers in a hurry to catch their flights had to drag their luggage across the overpass above the Grand Central Parkway."I've been flying in and out of this airport for over 10 years and never seen anything like this - it was nuts," said Laura Lewandowski, who was flying to Chicago. "The shuttle was crowded, it was just like kind of one of those perfect storms.""Today's terrible," said cab driver Jose Betancas. "Not just bad, terrible. I took like 30-40 minutes just to get out from inside LaGuardia."By late afternoon, it had become the second busiest day in the airport's history and could end up being its busiest day ever.The Port Authority has increased police presence by over 50 percent to manage the traffic flow.The agency is telling travelers to allow extra time when traveling to the airport.LaGuardia Airport acknowledged the frustrations on Twitter.----------