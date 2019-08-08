Construction work causes major delays getting to LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Drivers faced major delays Thursday heading to and around LaGuardia Airport.Construction is causing frustrating gridlock outside the terminals.Several access points and exits are temporarily closed due to the work.Complicating the situation is that the airport is busier than normal because of more than 300 flights canceled Wednesday due to the bad weather.Some people even got out of their cars amid the traffic and walked on exit ramps to get to and from the airport.Thursday was the second busiest day in the airport's history.The Port Authority has increased police presence by over 50 percent to manage the traffic flow.The agency is telling travelers to allow extra time when traveling to the airport.----------