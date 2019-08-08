Traffic

Construction work causes major delays getting to LaGuardia Airport

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Drivers faced major delays Thursday heading to and around LaGuardia Airport.

Construction is causing frustrating gridlock outside the terminals.

Several access points and exits are temporarily closed due to the work.

Complicating the situation is that the airport is busier than normal because of more than 300 flights canceled Wednesday due to the bad weather.

Some people even got out of their cars amid the traffic and walked on exit ramps to get to and from the airport.

Thursday was the second busiest day in the airport's history.

The Port Authority has increased police presence by over 50 percent to manage the traffic flow.

The agency is telling travelers to allow extra time when traveling to the airport.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citylaguardia airporttraffic
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ officer wounded in shootout that killed 20-year-old man, gunman
77-year-old woman struck, killed by taxi in Manhattan
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
NYPD officer suspended after arrest on child porn charges
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan
7 swastikas scrawled on LI park pavilion; Police search for vandal
Show More
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
Simone Biles to USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"
2 MTA workers avert tragedy on tracks in Brooklyn
Judge allows Cuba Gooding Jr. groping case to go forward
Alexander Hamilton is suing Hudson County, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News