Traffic

Drivers rescued from cars after water main break floods Cross Bronx Expressway

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- A major water main break in the Bronx flooded the Cross Bronx Expressway below, trapping drivers and causing a traffic and transit nightmare in the area.

Eight people were rescued from their vehicles as water poured into the expressway just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

NewsCopter 7 shows the massive flooding on the Cross Bronx Expressway after a major water main break.



The main broke on Jerome Avenue near East 175th Street, opening up a hole approximately 30 feet wide.

Water flooded on the Cross Bronx Expressway below, closing the roadway in both directions.



Occupants of at least seven cars were trapped in their vehicles.

Witnesses said the water was so high some of the cars were actually floating.

Eight people were rescued from their vehicles as water poured into the expressway just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.



Other cars were stuck in rising waters on Jerome Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries.

NYC Department of Environmental Protection crews arrived on the scene and began working to shut off water in the area.

"They are also clearing catch basins to allow the water to drain from the Cross Bronx Expressway underpass," the DEP said in a statement.

Jerome Avenue was closed from Mount Hope to the Cross Bronx Expressway as crews arrived and repair work got underway.

Number 4 subway service was suspended between 161 St-Yankee Stadium and Woodlawn in both directions as the MTA worked to address water entering from the street level at that station.

Service resumed after 7 a.m., with 4 trains bypassing 176 St in both directions.

Commuters were advised to use the Burnside Av or Mt Eden Av stations as an alternative.

----------
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybronxwater rescuewater main break
