A dump truck overturned on the Long Island Expressway in Queens late Tuesday morning, snarling traffic and creating a miles-long backup.It happened at Kissena Boulevard just before noon, when the truck jackknifed and topped over onto the median.The crash left mountains of dirt and debris in the roadway.Four people were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.The LIE is closed eastbound from Exit 24 (Kissena Boulevard) to Exit 25 (Utopia Parkway). The westbound lanes have reopened.----------