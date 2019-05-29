E-moped service Revel expanding to neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More riders are now able to travel by electric mopeds across neighborhoods in New York City.Revel, the tech startup moped service, announced Wednesday their launch of 1,000 new shared electric mopeds throughout Brooklyn and Queens.The expansion comes as the company wraps up its 9-month pilot program, with 68 mopeds operating in Bushwick, Williamsburg and Greenpoint."We are thrilled to bring a fun and easy way to get around more of Brooklyn and Queens," Revel Co-Founder and CEO Frank Reig said. "During the nine-month pilot, we learned what worked well, what needed fixing, and what users wanted from the service going forward. And we took those lessons to improve the service for everyone."Revel is the only New York-based company that provides residents and visitors of Brooklyn and Queens access to shared electric mopeds. Users register on the app with their driver's license, and can then reserve and ride the nearest moped.The new e-mopeds are built for two riders and will replace the original 68 vehicles. They are US DOT safety certified, registered with the New York Department of Vehicles (DMV), and include insurance and helmets.Revel is also introducing a more flexible pricing structure. Now, each rider is charged $1 to start their ride and $0.25 per minute thereafter, helping lower the cost of last-mile trips while still remaining an affordable long-distance option for users traversing neighborhoods. The first minute of every ride - known as a "safety minute" - is free, giving users time to put their helmet on and stay safe.Revel has opened a new 10,000-square foot operations facility in Red Hook to accommodate the expanded operations and added staff, so users can continue to rely on the same reliable customer service that existing ridership has come to expect.----------