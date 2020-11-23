E-scooter, e-bicycle law now in effect in NYC

The ordinance, which was passed by the New York City Council over the summer, legalizes the electronic rides - including both e-scooters and e- bicycles - across Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island.
Electric scooters will be allowed to reach a speed of 20 miles per hour on New York City streets, while bicycles with electric motors have a speed limit of 25 miles per hour.
The new law was advocated by food delivery workers and transportation advocates across the city's five boroughs.
