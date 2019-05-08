Traffic

93-year-old woman fatally struck by a car exiting Queensboro Bridge

A 93-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car exiting the Queensboro Bridge in Queens.

QUEENS (WABC) -- A 93-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car exiting the Queensboro Bridge in Queens Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian was struck while crossing in the crosswalk on Queens Plaza South at around 5:25 a.m.

She was hit by an eastbound Hyundai Elantra, exiting the bridge onto local Queens streets.

The 40-year-old driver stayed at the scene.

The crash is under investigation, but there was no immediate criminality.

The woman lived nearby.

----------
Report a correction or typo
