93-year-old woman fatally struck by a car exiting Queensboro Bridge

QUEENS (WABC) -- A 93-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car exiting the Queensboro Bridge in Queens Wednesday morning.
The pedestrian was struck while crossing in the crosswalk on Queens Plaza South at around 5:25 a.m.
She was hit by an eastbound Hyundai Elantra, exiting the bridge onto local Queens streets.
The 40-year-old driver stayed at the scene.
The crash is under investigation, but there was no immediate criminality.
The woman lived nearby.
