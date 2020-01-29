New electric M60 bust the fastest way to get to LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA says there is now a faster way to get to LaGuardia Airport with the expansion of its all-electric buses.Wednesday, officials unveiled an electric M60 bus that will go crosstown on 125th Street and into Queens to the airport.Officials say this fleet was launched based on the success of electric buses on the M14 Select Bus Service route."Starting today, the M60 will not only be the quickest way to get to LaGuardia Airport, but also the most sustainable," said Craig Cipriano, Acting President, MTA Bus Co.The MTA says it plans to make even more bus routes electric, with the goal of having an entire electric fleet by 2040.----------