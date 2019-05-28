Traffic

Family of 4 hospitalized after out-of-control vehicle jumps curb in Freeport

FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are investigating, after an out-of-control vehicle jumped the curb and struck a family of four on Long Island.

A BMW traveling on West Merrick Road in Freeport struck the family standing on the sidewalk around 4 p.m. Monday.

Ab 11-year-old boy was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens by helicopter. A 9-year-old girl and her parents were taken to Nassau Medical Center.

According to police, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

One eyewitness said he was on his motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction when the crash happened. He said he stopped, called 911, then turned around and helped the victims.

