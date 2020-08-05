Traffic

Fatal crash on Cross Bronx Expressway causes major traffic backup

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A woman standing next to a disabled vehicle was fatally struck by a tractor trailer on the Cross Bronx Expressway this morning, leading to delays for the morning commute.

The unidentified woman was standing on the shoulder of the eastbound expressway when she was struck by a passing tractor trailer at around 12:15 a.m.

The tractor trailer may have collided with other vehicles.

Police closed eastbound lanes for the investigation, leading to 90 minute delays across the George Washington Bridge as the morning commute began.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbronxnew york citytraffic fatalitiestraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 tornadoes confirmed in NJ after more than 1 million lose power
Isaias turns deadly in NYC as trees come down, buildings crumble
Man killed, woman injured by falling trees in separate incidents in NYC
Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again
AccuWeather: Humid, breezy after Isaias moves out
Beirut explosion kills at least 100, injures thousands
Suspect arrested for assaulting woman at NJ Staples
Show More
'Miracle' COVID patient released from hospital after 132-day battle
List: 11 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Fort Hood soldier from Queens drowns; 4th from base dead in months
$11K reward offered after goose found strapped with firework
NYC health commissioner resigns, slams de Blasio's COVID response
More TOP STORIES News