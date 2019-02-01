A fatal crash shut down traffic on the Robert Moses Causeway in West Islip, Suffolk County.It happened before 12 p.m. Friday near Montauk Highway.A commercial truck from a company called "CallAhead" was traveling northbound when the driver lost control.The truck crossed over to the southbound side and hit shrubbery on the side of the road.Eyewitness News is told one person was killed.There was no immediate word on that person's identity or what led to the crash.The incident blocked access to Robert Moses State Park from the causeway as police investigated and crews worked to clear the roadway.----------