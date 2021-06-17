Father and son struck by box truck in Midtown Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10798771" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports on the vaccine disparities in New York City.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A father and son were struck by a truck while crossing a Midtown street Wednesday night.The victims -- a 62-year-old man and his 13-year-old son -- were struck while crossing west across Park Avenue in the crosswalk at around 9:55 p.m.The truck driver was turning from East 57th Street to northbound Park Avenue when the victims were hitThey were both taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where they are stable.The box truck driver stopped on Park Avenue after noticing one of the victims.He received several summonses.----------