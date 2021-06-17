Father and son struck by box truck in Midtown Manhattan

The victims -- a 62-year-old man and his 13-year-old son -- were struck while crossing west across Park Avenue in the crosswalk at around 9:55 p.m.
The truck driver was turning from East 57th Street to northbound Park Avenue when the victims were hit
They were both taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where they are stable.
The box truck driver stopped on Park Avenue after noticing one of the victims.
He received several summonses.
ALSO READ | Despite NY milestone, some neighborhoods still mostly unvaccinated
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip