Father and son struck by box truck in Midtown Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A father and son were struck by a truck while crossing a Midtown street Wednesday night.

The victims -- a 62-year-old man and his 13-year-old son -- were struck while crossing west across Park Avenue in the crosswalk at around 9:55 p.m.

The truck driver was turning from East 57th Street to northbound Park Avenue when the victims were hit

They were both taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where they are stable.



The box truck driver stopped on Park Avenue after noticing one of the victims.

He received several summonses.

