Ferry service delays expected between New Jersey and Manhattan

WEEKHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Ferry service on some routes between New Jersey and Manhattan will be delayed Monday after several vessels failed inspections by the U.S. Coast Guard.New York Waterway, which shuttles commuters across the Hudson River to four piers in Manhattan, is promising the delays will be minimal.But the impact on commuters remained to be seen in the hours before the first vessels were set to operate Monday morning.Discrepancies found during spot inspections over the last two weeks prompted the Coast Guard to re-inspect New York Waterway's entire fleet of 32 ferries.Twenty-three were removed from service after they were deemed unfit for water travel.The Coast Guard said most of the issues were related to fire and emergency system safety.Fifteen ferries - nearly half of the fleet - remain out of service Monday.New York Waterway released the following statement:NY Waterway apologizes to our loyal customers for any inconvenience and will correct this issue quickly. We expect to restore full service Tuesday. All ferry customers will be served. Most customers will experience no delays.Service was set to begin at 6 a.m. Monday.----------