Fines on 14th Street Busway begin in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a costly reason why you may not see drivers idling their vehicles on 14th Street.
It's because automated cameras will now ticket drivers who block the street's bus lanes.
The busway allows the city to partially ban cars on the stretch of 14th Street between Third and Ninth avenues between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
The first ticket comes with a $50 fine, with another $50 fine for each additional offense.
The only relief is a cap of $250 over a one year period.
Drivers seemed to have heeded the warning.
Daytime bus trips along the two and a half mile stretch of 14th Street were more than six minutes faster in December than the year before.
The 14th Street Transit and Truck Priority Project aims to improve reliability for the M14A/D select bus service.
The regulations are as follows:
- Only buses and trucks may make through trips along 14th Street between 9th Avenue and 3rd Avenues.
- All other vehicles, including passenger vehicles can make local trips to access the curb, garages, and make pick-ups/drop-offs, but must turn at the next available right.
- Commercial vehicles may load and unload in short-term metered zones.
- Left turns from 14th Street are now prohibited.
