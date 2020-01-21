Traffic

Fines on 14th Street Busway begin in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a costly reason why you may not see drivers idling their vehicles on 14th Street.

It's because automated cameras will now ticket drivers who block the street's bus lanes.

The busway allows the city to partially ban cars on the stretch of 14th Street between Third and Ninth avenues between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.



The first ticket comes with a $50 fine, with another $50 fine for each additional offense.

The only relief is a cap of $250 over a one year period.

Drivers seemed to have heeded the warning.

Daytime bus trips along the two and a half mile stretch of 14th Street were more than six minutes faster in December than the year before.

The 14th Street Transit and Truck Priority Project aims to improve reliability for the M14A/D select bus service.
The regulations are as follows:

- Only buses and trucks may make through trips along 14th Street between 9th Avenue and 3rd Avenues.
- All other vehicles, including passenger vehicles can make local trips to access the curb, garages, and make pick-ups/drop-offs, but must turn at the next available right.

- Commercial vehicles may load and unload in short-term metered zones.
- Left turns from 14th Street are now prohibited.

Click here for more details on the plan.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citybustraffic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Controversial 14th Street Busway opens next week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-year-old girl dead in Brooklyn house fire
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Video shows violent struggle, man stabbed with scissors
AccuWeather: Tuesday still cold but not as brisk
Brazen thief steals money from LI laundromat's register
Son fatally shoots mom in face in Brooklyn: NYPD
Tesla calls unintended acceleration complaints 'completely false'
Show More
Exclusive video shows what may have prompted fatal shooting
Shots fired inside Gauchos Gym during basketball game in Bronx
18 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in 5-alarm fire on Staten Island
Waze promises fix after casino-goers directed to NJ wilderness
Retired NYPD officer killed, daughter and 2 others hurt in fire
More TOP STORIES News