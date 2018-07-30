First-ever electric moped ride share coming to Brooklyn

A first-of-its-kind service is coming to New York City.The company Revel Transit announced Monday that it plans to launch the first-ever shared electric moped service in the city.Mopeds will be available in Bushwick, Greenpoint and Williamsburg in Brooklyn."Shared mobility is the future," Revel CEO and co-founder Frank Reig said. "Our generation isn't going to car dealerships and dropping tens of thousands of dollars to buy a new car. They'd rather hop on a bike, hop on an electric moped, hop in a car they share with the rest of the neighborhood and other residents."The service follows a model already used in cities like Paris and Berlin.----------