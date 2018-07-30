TRAFFIC

First-ever electric moped ride share coming to Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro has more on the first-ever shared electric moped service in New York City.

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
A first-of-its-kind service is coming to New York City.

The company Revel Transit announced Monday that it plans to launch the first-ever shared electric moped service in the city.


Mopeds will be available in Bushwick, Greenpoint and Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

"Shared mobility is the future," Revel CEO and co-founder Frank Reig said. "Our generation isn't going to car dealerships and dropping tens of thousands of dollars to buy a new car. They'd rather hop on a bike, hop on an electric moped, hop in a car they share with the rest of the neighborhood and other residents."

The service follows a model already used in cities like Paris and Berlin.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficrideshareNew York CityBrooklynGreenpointBushwickWilliamsburg
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Greyhound strands passengers at Port Authority
NYC Council considering cap on ride-share companies
Major Lincoln Tunnel delays expected with project starting next month
MTA seeks 4-percent fare hikes in 2019, 2021
More Traffic
Top Stories
NYPD: Driver of stolen car arrested after several crashes
Swimmers, surfers flee water as shark devours seal
Greyhound strands passengers at Port Authority
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up marriage
5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in lake
Ex-WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler dead at age 46
Child left in hot car while father went to work at LI mall
Homeowner fatally stabs suspected burglar in St. Albans
Show More
Pro wrestling legend Nikolai Volkoff dies at 70
25-year-old woman hurt in Seaside Heights hit and run
Man killed in police shooting near Dorney Park from NJ
Smoking no longer allowed in NYCHA buildings
Missing student's father gives desperate plea to public
More News