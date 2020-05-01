Coronavirus News: First NYC streets open for pedestrians Saturday

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the early start Friday night via his Twitter account, crediting the city's parks, transportation and police departments.
BREAKING NEWS:— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 2, 2020
#OpenStreets are starting early!
Thanks to quick work by the @NYC_DOT, @NYCParks and @NYPDNews, we’re going to open up the first 7 miles of streets for pedestrians and cyclists SATURDAY.
PLEASE practice social distancing and stay safe.
The closure of more than seven miles of city streets is designed to help ease congestion and allow for more social distancing.
Here is a list of the streets that will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
4.5 Miles Inside Parks to Ease Crowding
Fort Tryon Park
Callahan-Kelly Park
Flushing Meadows
Grant Park
Forest Hill Park
Silver Lake Park
2.7 Miles of Streets Adjacent to Parks
Williamsbridge Oval
Prospect Park
Court Square
Stapleton Waterfront Park
Carl Schurz Park
Lt. William Tighe Triangle
Highbridge Park
The streets will be closed, sidewalks widened, and additional bike lanes will be added over the course of the next month.
The eventual goal is for 100 miles of city streets to be modified.
The plan focuses on communities hardest hit by the pandemic and also areas that are in need of more social distancing, like around city parks.
The open streets are being sourced from five broad categories: up to 60 miles of streets within and adjacent to parks; up to 20 miles of streets identified in consultation with local precincts, in consultation with Community Boards and other partners; up to 10 miles of streets managed by local partners such as BIDs, block associations, or other civic groups; up to 2.5 miles of widened sidewalks; and up to 10 miles of protected bike lanes.
Open streets will only be in effect for the duration of "NY PAUSE," with the exception of bike lanes.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address