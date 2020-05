Coronavirus News: First NYC streets open for pedestrians Saturday

BREAKING NEWS:

PLEASE practice social distancing and stay safe. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 2, 2020

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first part of New York City's "Open Streets" initiative went into effect Saturday morning, two days ahead of schedule.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the early start Friday night via his Twitter account, crediting the city's parks, transportation and police departments.The closure of more than seven miles of city streets is designed to help ease congestion and allow for more social distancing.Here is a list of the streets that will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.Fort Tryon ParkCallahan-Kelly ParkFlushing MeadowsGrant ParkForest Hill ParkSilver Lake ParkWilliamsbridge OvalProspect ParkCourt SquareStapleton Waterfront ParkCarl Schurz ParkLt. William Tighe TriangleHighbridge ParkThe streets will be closed, sidewalks widened, and additional bike lanes will be added over the course of the next month.The eventual goal is for 100 miles of city streets to be modified.The plan focuses on communities hardest hit by the pandemic and also areas that are in need of more social distancing, like around city parks.The open streets are being sourced from five broad categories: up to 60 miles of streets within and adjacent to parks; up to 20 miles of streets identified in consultation with local precincts, in consultation with Community Boards and other partners; up to 10 miles of streets managed by local partners such as BIDs, block associations, or other civic groups; up to 2.5 miles of widened sidewalks; and up to 10 miles of protected bike lanes.Open streets will only be in effect for the duration of "NY PAUSE," with the exception of bike lanes.