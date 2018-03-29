TRAFFIC

Frustrating commute after WTC Oculus evacuated due to smoke condition

PATH service to and from World Trade Center has resumed with delays after the Oculus was evacuated due to a smoke condition Thursday morning.

Port Authority officials say the smoke condition had developed in an electrical room operated by PATH at the World Trade Center.

It was reported around 8:15 a.m.

No one was hurt, but there were a lot of frustrated commuters who were tweeting about the delays caused by the situation.

Long lines persisted at the PATH station in Journal Square and the ferry at Exchange Place.

NJ Transit bus and rail temporarily cross honored.

