Trains are not running from NWK to WTC, don’t bother coming to JSQ unless you want to be elbowed in the face. pic.twitter.com/F4sa8zT72N — Jamie McDonald Knapp (@mcjays) March 29, 2018

PATH service to and from World Trade Center has resumed with delays after the Oculus was evacuated due to a smoke condition Thursday morning.Port Authority officials say the smoke condition had developed in an electrical room operated by PATH at the World Trade Center.It was reported around 8:15 a.m.No one was hurt, but there were a lot of frustrated commuters who were tweeting about the delays caused by the situation.Long lines persisted at the PATH station in Journal Square and the ferry at Exchange Place.NJ Transit bus and rail temporarily cross honored.