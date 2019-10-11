Fuel leak prompts plane evacuation at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fuel leak prompted a plane evacuation at Newark Airport Friday morning.
United Airlines Flight 2251 was preparing for departure at Newark Airport when the pilot pulled off the taxiway and was directed to a remote section of the airport.
Port Authority officials said there was a report of a minor fuel leak around 10:20 a.m.
The flight was supposed to depart at 9:56 a.m., destined for Mexico City.
Emergency crews responded and helped passengers and crew safely deplane. No injuries were reported.
Cleanup is underway, and an FAA investigation is underway.
