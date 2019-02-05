The smell of gas on the L train is so nauseating we are all gasping for air right now @MTA @NYCTSubway — Conz Preti (@conz) February 5, 2019

Reports of a mysterious "fuel smell" on the L train has prompted a service suspension between the 8th Avenue station in Manhattan and Myrtle-Wyckoff station in Brooklyn.Subway riders reported "nauseating" smells of gasoline and burnt rubber Tuesday morning, and the MTA shut down service to investigate.The MTA believes the source of the smell is centered between Graham Avenue and Grand Street in Williamsburg. According to the MTA's tweets, street-level waterproofing work was done at the Bedford Avenue station Monday and several diesel trains were in the Canarsie Tunnel.Safety checks have indicated that the air is currently safe, but the MTA said it needs to resolve the condition before reopening the affected stations.Shuttle buses are operating between the 14th Street-Union Square and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues stations. L train service is currently operating between Myrtle-Wyckoff and Canarsie Rockaway Parkway.For alternative service, riders can take the G train or M14A and M14D bus service in Manhattan.----------