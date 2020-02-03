Funeral being held for dad killed in I-287 crash in Westchester County

HARRISON, Westchester County (WABC) -- Family and friends are gathering Monday to bid a final farewell to a 57-year-old father who was killed along with one of his 17-year-old son's friends in a horrific crash that devastated a Westchester County community.Hundreds are expected to attend funeral services for Jordan Wachtell, who died Thursday night when he was struck by a wrong-way driver on I-287 in Harrison.Ardsley High School senior Eric Goldberg was also killed, while 17-year-old Preston Wachtell -- Jordan Wachtell's son -- and 17-year-old Jack Rosen were seriously injured.School officials say Jordann Wachtell was driving the teens to a basketball event not hosted by the school."The Ardsley community is heartbroken with the tragic news of the passing of high school senior Eric Goldberg, Ardsley parent Jordan Wachtell, as well as injuries to two other seniors," Superintendent Dr. Ryan Schoenfeld said in a statement. "We are supporting our students, staff, and families, as we navigate through this horrific event. Our crisis team organized immediately, were poised, and delivered necessary leadership and support during this most difficult time."The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes between exits 9 and 9A in Harrison.Police say 50-year-old Jamie Paucar was operating his 2006 Jeep westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck Jordan Wachtell's 2018 BMW 330CI, causing the Jeep to roll over and come to rest on the center median guide rail.Paucar was the sole occupant of the Jeep and once extricated from the vehicle was transported to Westchester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.----------