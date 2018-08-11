TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) --The funeral mass is underway for the New Jersey father and his four daughters killed in a Delaware car crash.
Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to Audie Trinidad and his daughters Kaitlyn, Danna, Melissa and Allison, 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck.
A wake was held Friday afternoon at Saint Anastasia Church in Teaneck for
The family members died last month while returning from vacation.
Police said a pickup truck crossed over the median, drove the wrong way and struck a car, causing it to spin out of control before colliding into the family's minivan.
The driver of the pickup truck, 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard Jr., from Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The girls' mother, Mary Rose Trinidad, was the only survivor. She spoke about her heartbreak and called for Hubbard to be criminally prosecuted at a press conference last month.
A GoFundMe page was set up to support Mary Rose.
