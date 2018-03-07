TRAFFIC

Garbage truck crashes into Columbus Circle subway station, driver flees

The private sanitation truck was up against the entrance to the 59th Street Columbus Circle subway station.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A private sanitation truck jumped the curb and crashed into the subway station at Columbus Circle early Wednesday, and the driver fled the scene.

The vehicle crashed into the entrance to the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station just before 3 a.m., coming to rest alongside a FedEx Office store on Central Park South. The truck hit several parked cars before crashing into the building.

Police say the driver fled on foot and is currently being sought.

The FedEx Office store will be vacated until the Department of Buildings determines its structural integrity. There is a hole in the front that will be boarded up.

Central Park South was closed eastbound, but Columbus Circle remained open. Subway service was not affected.

