A garbage truck driver is in custody after a hit-and-run crash killed a 72-year-old man in Newark.It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday near Lincoln Park and Pennsylvania Ave.Essex County Prosecutor's Office said that the victim is an elderly man, but they have not released his identity. A cane was left at the scene of the accident.The name of the garbage truck driver, and at the time of publication, no charges have been filed.The truck involved belongs to a private garbage collection company, officials said.The investigation is ongoing.----------