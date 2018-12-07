HIT AND RUN

72-year-old man killed in Newark hit-and-run; Garbage truck driver in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest details from Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A garbage truck driver is in custody after a hit-and-run crash killed a 72-year-old man in Newark.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday near Lincoln Park and Pennsylvania Ave.

Essex County Prosecutor's Office said that the victim is an elderly man, but they have not released his identity. A cane was left at the scene of the accident.

The name of the garbage truck driver, and at the time of publication, no charges have been filed.

The truck involved belongs to a private garbage collection company, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Keep up with abc7NY as details emerge.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpedestrianstraffictraffic fatalitieshit and runNewarkNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
Driver in deadly hit and run gets time served, family outraged
Man changing tire killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Arrest in New Jersey hit-and-run that killed college student
70-year-old woman charged in fatal Long Island hit and run
More hit and run
TRAFFIC
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
PATH WTC station to close most weekends the next 2 years
NYC becomes 1st US city to set minimum pay for Uber, Lyft drivers
NJ Transit launches customer-focused communications initiative
More Traffic
Top Stories
Cops investigating after car stolen in Brooklyn with kids inside
New Jersey teacher charged with sexual contact with students
High school student shot on Long Island; 4 in custody
Suspect arrested after man beaten into coma in Bronx
Police: Man scams approx. $90,000 from elderly LI residents
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves prison, Manafort lied about Russian contacts
Man who drove into Virginia crowd convicted of 1st-degree murder
Judge: Cardi B cannot contact victims of strip club fight
Show More
Killer sentenced to 58 years for murder of NJ cab driver
Cops: Crash into home leads to discovery of marijuana growhouse
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
Police: Stepdad dies after kicked in stomach by 11-year-old
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
More News