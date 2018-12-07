NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --A garbage truck driver is in custody after a hit-and-run crash killed a 72-year-old man in Newark.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday near Lincoln Park and Pennsylvania Ave.
Essex County Prosecutor's Office said that the victim is an elderly man, but they have not released his identity. A cane was left at the scene of the accident.
The name of the garbage truck driver, and at the time of publication, no charges have been filed.
The truck involved belongs to a private garbage collection company, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing news story. Keep up with abc7NY as details emerge.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube