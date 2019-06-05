DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews worked to repair a ruptured gas main in Downtown Brooklyn.
Workers with a private contractor struck the gas main on Fulton Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
National Grid was able to stop the leak within a few hours and was assessing the damage.
Streets in the area were shut down as repairs got underway.
Eyewitness News is told nearby residents were not impacted by the break.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Gas main break closes streets in Downtown Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More