Gas main break closes streets in Downtown Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews worked to repair a ruptured gas main in Downtown Brooklyn.Workers with a private contractor struck the gas main on Fulton Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.National Grid was able to stop the leak within a few hours and was assessing the damage.Streets in the area were shut down as repairs got underway.Eyewitness News is told nearby residents were not impacted by the break.----------