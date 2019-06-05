Traffic

Gas main break closes streets in Downtown Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews worked to repair a ruptured gas main in Downtown Brooklyn.

Workers with a private contractor struck the gas main on Fulton Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

National Grid was able to stop the leak within a few hours and was assessing the damage.

Streets in the area were shut down as repairs got underway.

Eyewitness News is told nearby residents were not impacted by the break.

