pipeline

Pipeline hack: Rush to the pump hasn't hit Tri-State Area, but drivers feel pinch

EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands of stations run out of gas as pipeline shutdown continues

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by a gang of hackers entered its sixth day Wednesday.

The rush to the pump has not hit the Tri-State Area yet, but prices are on the rise nonetheless -- and drivers are feeling the pinch.

Things could become a little more dicey if the Colonial Pipeline shutdown lingers, as the ransomware attack affected the primary means of transporting gas to the East Coast, with Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia declaring states of emergency with stations running out of fuel.

RELATED | Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on

Federal officials are closely monitoring developments after suspected Russian hackers infiltrated the pipeline system.

"Colonial has announced that they're working toward full restoration by the end of this week, but we are not taking any chances," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "We are doing everything that we can in the interim to make it easier to move fuel to the places that need it."

Even if the ransomware attack is quickly resolved, the higher prices may be here to stay as the summer driving season kicks into high gear.

As it stands now, the average price of regular gas $3.04 in New Jersey, $3.02 in New York, and $3.03 in Connecticut.

Government officials acted swiftly to waive safety and environmental rules to speed the delivery of fuel by truck, ship or rail to motorists and airports, even as they sought to assure the public that there was no cause for alarm.

RELATED | Gas prices rise, demand spikes after pipeline hack

A large part of the pipeline resumed operations manually late Monday, and Colonial anticipates restarting most of its operations by the end of the week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, adding that there is no reason to hoard gasoline.

"We know that we have gasoline; we just have to get it to the right places," she said.
EMBED More News Videos

Tom Bossert, the former Homeland Security Advisor for the Trump administration, joins "Good Morning America" with an analysis of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseycyberattackgas pricesgas stationu.s. & worldpipeline
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PIPELINE
Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
NY Gov. Cuomo, National Grid reach deal on gas moratorium
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
4 attacks within 3 hours amid surge in subway violence
Arrest made after dad, son brutally attacked following fender bender in NYC
US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Cuomo announces opening date for NY beaches, pools
Emergency program to give $50 off internet bill opens today
NYC Open Streets become permanent, Open Boulevards launch
Show More
COVID Vaccine Updates: White House offers incentives to get vaccine
'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged to Jason Tartick!
NYC opens Grand Central pop-up, readies to vaccinate kids 12+
Rally held to restore Columbus Day to NYC schools calendar
Firefighter killed battling blaze in New Haven
More TOP STORIES News