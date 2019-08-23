George Washington Bridge closed due to suspicious package

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say the George Washington Bridge is closed in both directions due to police activity.
A suspicious package on the upper level of the bridge is currently under investigation, police say.
The upper and lower levels of the bridge are both closed.
Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes.
