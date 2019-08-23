Traffic

George Washington Bridge closed due to suspicious package

By Eyewitness News
FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say the George Washington Bridge is closed in both directions due to police activity.

A suspicious package on the upper level of the bridge is currently under investigation, police say.

The upper and lower levels of the bridge are both closed.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfort leebergen countysuspicious packageport authoritygeorge washington bridge
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant found dead
Co-worker arrested in NJ murder where neighbors heard screaming
Passengers angry with Delta as no hotels offered during 18-hour delay
Man dangles from window as fire rips through CT home
Exclusive: Homeless man given shoes by jogger now has job offer
Popular New York diner gutted by flames
Show More
Owner chases after 2 coyotes that grab, kill dog in Connecticut
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms move through NY area
Women accused of shoplifting stroller, leaving baby behind
Iconic NYC pizzeria reopens for business after state shutdown
Exclusive: Eric Garner's mom discusses Pantaleo firing on Up Close
More TOP STORIES News