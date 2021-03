'Child at play' sign installed after girl's letter to Long Island officials

EMBED >More News Videos Kristin Thorne has more on the 4-year-old's kind actions.

EMBED >More News Videos Baarack, the sheep with over 30kg of wool, gets a haircut

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl's plea to help keep kids in her neighborhood safe was answered by officials in one Long Island town.Isabella Marroquin wrote a letter to Hempstead officials asking for a sign to remind drivers to slow down.On Wednesday, town officials unveiled two 'children at play' signs near her home on Greengrove Avenue in Uniondale.Marroquin's mother Andrea Delgado says her daughter was inspired to act on her concerns by a social studies lesson about writing a letter to the editor.MORE NEWS | Girl's hearing loss discovered from mask mandate leads to help for boy in Honduras "Some people just don't care about the kids being in the middle of the street or if they're walking and so my daughter said she was concerned so this was the time for her to write the letter," Delgado said.Marroquin's mom says the sign is going to be a good thing for the neighborhood.She also says she is proud of her daughter and she thinks the sign is just the beginning for Marroquin, who she says, is very always outspoken.----------