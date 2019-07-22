Traffic

Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck on I-88

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- A group of good Samaritans came to the rescue of a driver of a pickup truck that flipped over on Interstate 88 near a Chicago suburb Monday morning.

Video from a news helicopter shows the pickup truck turning over in the westbound lanes of I-88 in Oak Brook, Ill. at about 6:45 am.

A group good Samaritans, including an off-duty paramedic, got out of their cars and flipped the pickup truck back on its side. The driver was then able to climb out of the vehicle and was able to walk away.

VIDEO: Pickup truck flips over on I-88
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 7HD flew over I-88 near York Road as a pickup truck flipped over Monday morning.


VIDEO: Good Samaritans flip over pickup truck on I-88
EMBED More News Videos

A group of good Samaritans got out of their cars and flipped over a pickup truck to help the driver of a pickup truck on I-88 Monday morning.


VIDEO: Good Samaritans help driver out of overturned pickup truck on I-88
EMBED More News Videos

A driver of an overturned pickup truck is able to get out of the cab with the help of some good Samaritans on I-88 Monday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficrollover crashgood samaritancrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Con Ed working to restore power to 19K in Brooklyn, Queens
Equifax reaches settlement deal for $425M - $19.2 with New York
Robert Morgenthau, longest-serving Manhattan DA, dies at 99
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms break the heat wave
Man caught on camera stealing Pride flag from LI home
Crane comes crashing down onto 2 homes in NJ
Queens restaurant serving up free meals during power outage
Show More
MTA changing some bus routes in September to save money
Embattled Puerto Rico governor won't seek re-election
2-year-old falls out window in Queens while taking bath
NJ community fighting back after rash of car thefts
Police: 11-year-old shot in the leg in East Harlem
More TOP STORIES News