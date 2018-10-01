TRAFFIC

Gov. Cuomo signs bill to add second Z to Verrazano Bridge spelling

A road sign indicating an entrance to the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge is seen in New York, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Monday that will correct the spelling of a New York City bridge that has been wrong for more than 50 years.

The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, connecting Staten Island and Brooklyn, is spelled with one "z." It should have two, for Italian explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano, who discovered New York Harbor in 1524.

The legislation will correct the spelling of the Verrazzano-Narrows bridge in a number of respective state statutes by adding the missing "z" to the name.

"The Verrazzano Bridge is a vital transportation artery for millions of Staten Island and Brooklyn residents," Cuomo said. "We are correcting this decades-old misspelling out of respect to the legacy of the explorer and to New York's heritage."

A statue of Verrazzano in lower Manhattan includes the two "z's," as does a bridge over Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay.

"It is critical that we correct the spelling of this iconic Staten Island landmark," Assemblymember Michael Cusick said. "I successfully carried this legislation and look forward to seeing the correction applied as signs are replaced over the next several years. This legislation will not result in any additional taxpayer funding, as it instructs state and city agencies to correct the spelling in the normal course of sign replacement."

