Gov. Cuomo to tour L-train subway tunnel ahead of shutdown

NEW YORK (WABC) --New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to take a tour of the L train subway tunnel to evaluate the work being done ahead of the line's 15-month shutdown.
Transit Authority President Andy Byford said he would accompany Cuomo on the inspection, which will take place from about midnight to 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Byford said he wants to minimize the tour's impact on commuters and the MTA said trains will continue to run in both directions, with one of the two tunnels temporarily closed.
The overnight schedule, which normally goes into effect around 1:30 a.m., will instead begin at 12:01 a.m.
Regular service will resume about 1:30 a.m. and the morning rush will be unaffected, the MTA said.
The governor's office said the inspection should not impact regular overnight service Thursday night and that one tunnel will remain open at all times.
The 15-month closure of the Canarsie Tunnel's two tubes will begin Saturday, April 27 as the tunnel closes for extensive repairs from Superstorm Sandy.
Cuomo wants to review the damage caused by the storm and to assess the disruptions the work will cause for commuters.
The Canarsie Tunnel was one of nine underwater tunnels that flooded during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, causing extensive damage to tracks, signals, switches, power cables, signal cables, communication cables, lighting, cable ducts and bench walls throughout a 7,100-foot-long flooded section of both tubes.
You can find more information and updates on the service changes at www.mta.info.
