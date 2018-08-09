NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy met with NJ Transit officials to address the problems plaguing the agency.
Recent engineer shortages and service cancellations have created big headaches for riders.
Commuters are hoping with Governor Murphy can help alleviate some of the suffering they've had to deal with this summer.
Murphy campaigned on improving New Jersey Transit.
Commuters who count on the railroad every day, say this summer has been one of the worst in a while.
They've had to deal with reduced trains as NJ Transit works to install Positive Train Control.
They've also had to work around as many as 20 trains a day being canceled because of engineers taking vacations with no one to replace them.
NJ Transit is blaming the issues on the previous administration's failure to fund the railroad.
Commuters and lawmakers just want the problems solved.
"When New Jersey Transit fails to plan, everyone's plans suffer and the problem ripples through the day into every part of daily life," one lawmaker said.
"You promised to do your best, well your best isn't good enough," one man said. "We need better from New Jersey Transit."
"I'm not passing the buck, at the end of the day we own this at the moment," Gov. Murphy said. "We're committed to getting this right. I want folks who are watching out there to realize the mess that we're digging out of. If anything, I underestimated the mess."
NJ Transit is considering whether to deploy more buses and Hudson River ferries to supplement service, as it did a year ago during eight weeks of stepped-up maintenance that closed tracks.
They also say they've added more funding and are working on adding more staff, but it could be sometime before riders get any relief.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts