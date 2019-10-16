Traffic

NJ Gov. Murphy announces several NJ Transit, Amtrak rail station repairs

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey Transit and Amtrak are about to begin repair and rehab work at a handful of rail stations across the state.

The first-term Democrat said Tuesday in New Brunswick that the work would begin this fall and continue through early 2020. The projects are slated for Elizabeth, New Brunswick, Princeton Junction and Trenton.

The work will include improvements to the elevator system at New Brunswick and an extension of a platform to increase boarding capacity.

Other work includes Elizabeth getting two new elevators, as well as a new ramp to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Timber boards on platforms will be replaced in Trenton, and in Princeton Junction, there will be general platform repairs.

----------
