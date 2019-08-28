NJ Governor Phil Murphy pushes for Portal Bridge replacement funding

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a renewed push to get funding to replace the century-old Portal Bridge in New Jersey.Officials have lowered the price tag for the project in a move to secure long-sought federal money.Thousands of commuters have found themselves stuck at one time or another at Newark Penn Station or on tracks when the Portal Bridge gets stuck.Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy will be once again pressing the federal government, trying to get them to ante up their portion of funds.Replacing the current and problematic Portal Bridge is part of the Gateway project.The bridge is often the reason for massive delays for New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains as it gets stuck in the open position, stopping traffic while it is manually hammered back into place by a worker.The hope is to bring attention to the need to replace the bridge.This comes after New Jersey and New York submitted a new application for the Gateway project reducing the price by more than a billion dollars.The hope is with the price reduction this will now require less from the federal government and overcome objections from the Trump administration who've been critical about the states not putting forth enough money for the project.Still, it will take months to review the application.In the meantime, Governor Murphy will continue to try to push for funding.----------