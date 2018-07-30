TRAFFIC

Greyhound drivers seemingly strand passengers at Port Authority

Candace McCowan reports from Penn Station.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There are mounting frustrations at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Hundreds of people were stranded overnight after Greyhound bus drivers failed to show up.

Eyewitness News has put in calls to Greyhound trying to get answers like the many people who are waiting downstairs.

They are at their wits end.

Some of the people seen waiting for Greyhound buses had been waiting since Sunday afternoon.

Many are sleeping on the floor, and others were traveling with young children.

They were scheduled leave, but say their departure times came and went.

Travelers say they are frustrated with the lack of answers. They've been told there are no bus drivers and have been given very little information about when they can expect to leave.

One rider told Eyewitness News Greyhound policy says no refunds for late buses, so they are stuck waiting here.

Eyewitness News also spoke with several students downstairs who were hoping to make it to freshman orientation upstate in the coming hours, and now they fear they will miss it.

One driver Eyewitness News found said that she wasn't behind the wheel because she had already driven the max number of hours and she has to sleep before she can get back on the road.



