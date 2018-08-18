Passengers were left stranded at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown overnight Friday after a mishap involving Greyhound.The transportation company apparently didn't have drivers available to take dozens of people to their final destinations. Many spent the night sleeping on the terminal floor.Several people said Greyhound customer service had not given them any answers.Greyhound told Eyewitness news it was working diligently to solve its driver shortage problem by hiring more drivers, but that answer was not enough for those who dealt with hours-long delays."My pregnant sister brought her baby, and we've been here for seven hours waiting to go on this bus," one customer said.Greyhound had a similar problem at Port Authority on July 30.----------