There is growing backlash in Brooklyn over a proposal to curb the number of ride-hailing app cars on the street.A New York City Council bill would require a year-long "pause" in issuing licenses to companies like Uber and Lyft so the city can study the industry.Some community leaders said during a meeting Thursday that a potential ride-share cap would hurt businesses and residents in Brooklyn -- especially when the L train shuts down for repairs next year."Because our city has a robust network of transit, ride-share, bike-share, ferries and more, we were hopeful that we could adapt, but if the City Council institutes this cap and reduction on ride-share, that possibility disappears," said Elaine Brodsky with the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.One reason for the cap is to cut down on congestion.There are currently more than 100,000 ride-hailing app vehicles on the city streets.----------