Growing backlash against proposal to cap ride-hailing cars on NYC streets

There is growing backlash in Brooklyn over a proposal to curb the number of ride-hailing app cars on the street.

A New York City Council bill would require a year-long "pause" in issuing licenses to companies like Uber and Lyft so the city can study the industry.

Some community leaders said during a meeting Thursday that a potential ride-share cap would hurt businesses and residents in Brooklyn -- especially when the L train shuts down for repairs next year.

"Because our city has a robust network of transit, ride-share, bike-share, ferries and more, we were hopeful that we could adapt, but if the City Council institutes this cap and reduction on ride-share, that possibility disappears," said Elaine Brodsky with the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

One reason for the cap is to cut down on congestion.

There are currently more than 100,000 ride-hailing app vehicles on the city streets.

