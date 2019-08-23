FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The George Washington Bridge has reopened in both directions following a police investigation.
A suspicious package on the upper level of the bridge was being investigated by the Port Authority Police Department and the Bergen County New Jersey bomb squad.
The Port Authority says the package has been cleared, and traffic is moving again.
The incident caused huge traffic backups on both sides of the bridge.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
George Washington Bridge reopens following police investigation
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News