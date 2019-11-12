Public hearing held on MTA's $50 billion capital plan to upgrade the transit system

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The state legislature held a hearing Tuesday on a plan for New York to spend over $50 billion on commuter infrastructure projects over the next five years.The Metropolitan Transportation Agency's plan comes as it faces scrutiny over the performance of its subway and calls to modernize the system.The New York City transit system is getting a $50 billion infusion for things like renovated stations, hundreds of state of the art subway cars and new signaling networks to move them more efficiently with fewer delays.But there are serious questions about whether the MTA will have enough money to operate the very transit system they're rebuilding.At the public hearing before state lawmakers in Lower Manhattan, the MTA's top executives insisted that they will find the money despite a billion dollar operating deficit in the coming years."We're committed to doing that, reducing our costs and being able to deal with the operating deficits which are challenging," said MTA Chairman Patrick Foye. "We will end in 2019 in balance. We believe that we're going to end in 2020 in balance."The MTA's extraordinary capital plan will be paid for by congestion pricing, starting in 2021. But critics say the MTA could run short of the operating funds needed to actually run the system."This capital plan is basically a rider's dream come true," said Lisa Daglian. "If everything in it can be enacted, we're going to have the 21st century system that the region needs and riders need. But, dot, dot, dot, what's going to keep the system running?"Lawmakers told reporters that they need to hear more."Were you satisfied with their answers?", we asked State Senator Leroy Comrie of Queens "No, I don't think that their answers are clear enough," he said. "I think they are trying to worry about tomorrow at another time because they just want to get the capital projects underway."MTA officials announced Tuesday that ridership is up and that delays are down. That's the good news.But the pressure is on, to continue to deliver on their promises.----------