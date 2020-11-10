Traffic

MTA installs more new elevators at various subway stations

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The MTA says they are still making good on their pledge to make stations more accessible to disabled riders.

On Monday, three new elevators were unveiled at the 59th St N/R station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Last fall, the MTA pledged to add elevators at 70 stations in the next five years.

The announcement coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.



They say they need money from another federal coronavirus stimulus package to continue the project.

A lawsuit insisted the MTA was in violation of the New York City Human Rights Law and demanded that the MTA be forced to comply.

A judge had already made it clear that he believed the transit agency should make transportation accessible to all.

In June 2019, only 25 percent of subway stations were accessible to those with disabilities, and oftentimes, those elevators did not work.

