JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A yellow taxi and SUV collided in Jersey City, injuring at least three people on Friday morning.
The vehicles crashed at Kennedy Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue just after 4:30 a.m., flipping the SUV.
At least three people were injured. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
High speed crash between taxi, SUV injures 3 in Jersey City
