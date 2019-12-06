Traffic

High speed crash between taxi, SUV injures 3 in Jersey City

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A yellow taxi and SUV collided in Jersey City, injuring at least three people on Friday morning.

The vehicles crashed at Kennedy Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue just after 4:30 a.m., flipping the SUV.

At least three people were injured. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

