Hoboken takes steps to prevent ferry maintenance, refueling site on waterfront

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hoboken is moving ahead with a plan to acquire some prime waterfront property. New York Waterway says it needs the dock for its ferries, but the city wants the land for itself.Residents gathered at city hall Wednesday night to encourage the City Council to take steps to stop the planned New York Waterway terminal and refueling depot from being built on a site adjacent to the park. The area sits next to a playground and has breathtaking views of Manhattan."The beach basically becomes unusable," one man said. "There's no way you can have people going in and out of the water right there with that kind of ferry traffic. It would be extremely dangerous.""We have diesel fuel going into the fumes of children. Is that what we want? That's not what we want," said resident Tina Hahn.The city will now make an offer to buy the property from New York Waterway, and if that doesn't work, take the property by using the power of eminent domain."Today, Hoboken is one critical step closer to achieving our decades long dream of a public, waterfront park at Union Dry Dock," said Mayor Ravi Bhalla. "We cannot, and will not give up this opportunity to create a contiguous waterfront our children can enjoy for generations to come."Some oppose the idea because of how expensive it will be."There's a small cadre of not in my backyard activists as well as park supremacists that constantly advocate for spending tens of millions of the taxpayer dollar, and then at the same time they complain about why life has gotten so expensive in Hoboken," said resident Joshua Einstein.But Wednesday night, the council agreed to move forward with the plan to prevent the refueling depot from being built."There's one little remaining place and we don't want it to be messed up," said resident Lori Lawrence.Bhalla said if the administration and New York Waterway are unable to come to terms, the city can purchase the property through the use of eminent domain for the price of $13.1 million, if New Jersey Transit does not acquire the property first.----------