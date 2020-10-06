Traffic

Horrific early morning crash leaves 2 women, 1 man dead in Queens

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Three people are dead and another is injured after an out-of-control car slammed into a tree and burst into flames in Queens early Tuesday.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on North Conduit Avenue at 122nd Street in South Ozone Park, where police say the driver of a Nissan Altima lost control and crashed into the tree.

Eyewitness News obtained video that shows the spot where the Nissan Altima slammed into a fence and tree.
FDNY personnel responded and upon extinguishing the fire extracted four occupants from the vehicle.

Police say three of them, two women and one man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation squad is investigating, and the cause has yet to be determined.

