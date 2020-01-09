Traffic

How MTA's OMNY system can double-charge commuters who use Metrocard

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is warning commuters about an Apple Pay feature that could lead to a double charge when you enter the New York City subway system.

The feature, which can be set up using Apply Pay on your iPhone, is called Express Transit.

It allows the MTA to charge you for your fare when you tap your phone on the OMNY turnstile.

The problem is, some customers have tapped the turnstile unintentionally while using a traditional Metrocard, resulting in a double charge.

"We've been notified by about 30 customers out of more than 5 million taps so far about unintended charges," said an MTA spokesperson in a statement.

OMNY was first introduced last May and is expanding throughout Manhattan.

The MTA says the OMNY system has been a popular success and that officials have reached out to Apple to address the issue of unintended taps.

