Hundreds stranded after wires fall onto NJ Transit train

Marcus Solis reports on the overhead wires that crashed onto an NJ Transit train in the Hudson River Tunnel. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
NJ Transit and Amtrak services in and out of Penn Station New Yor were suspended for hours Saturday morning after wires fell onto a train in the Hudson Tunnel.



Service finally resumed around 8:50 a.m. with major delays after a Northeast Corridor train became disabled around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Overhead Amtrak wires in the Hudson River Tunnel dislodged, striking the train.

Another train traveling into New Jersey also became disabled when it struck debris west of the tunnel's North Tube.

Both trains collectively had more than 1,000 passengers onboard. They were stranded for a few hours until they were boarded onto rescue trains.

Amtrak tweeted that crews were able to restore power on one track, and trains will begin moving shortly. Crews are continuing to get power restored on the other track.



Commuters traveling between New York and New Jersey can take PATH trains and NJ Transit buses as an alternative.


This is a developing news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

