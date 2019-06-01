Traffic

I-95 closures begin in Stamford during bridge replacement project

By Eyewitness News
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A commuter alert: construction on an I-95 bridge replacement is expected to cause headaches for drivers in Connecticut this weekend.

The project in Stamford could cause delays on Route 1, I-95 and the Merritt Parkway over the next two weekends.

Closures began Friday night at Exit 9.

Drivers will be detoured around the construction onto two- lane temporary roadways at the on and off ramps.

The closures remain in effect until Monday morning at 5.

The project involves the complete demolition of the two bridge spans that carry Route 1 (East Main Street) over I-95, followed by the sliding in of new, replacement spans.

Officials say the bridge spans need to be replaced because they have outlasted their lifecycles.

Related topics:
trafficstamfordconnecticutbridgeroad repairroad closure
