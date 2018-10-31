TRAFFIC

Injuries, delays after tractor-trailer jackknifes on Route 3 in New Jersey

A tractor-trailer crash lead to major delays on Route 3 in Clifton.

Eyewitness News
CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A tractor-trailer jackknifed on a New Jersey highway late Wednesday morning, causing injuries and a traffic nightmare.

It happened on Route 3 in Clifton, where the tractor-trailer appeared to have collided with a box truck and jackknifed.

Eyewitness News is told there were injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt or the extent of those injuries.

Westbound lanes are shut down, and two left lanes are blocked eastbound.

Delays stretched back for miles.

----------
