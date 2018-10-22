HPD confirms deadly crash off I-45 and Airline drive on the feeder road. More details coming up at 4:30 on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/Zl7NQBSKkO — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) October 22, 2018

Police say two vehicles involved in a road rage incident in Texas early Monday morning led to a crash that killed an innocent man in a third vehicle who was on his way to a construction site with his co-workers.It happened at the intersection of the I-45 feeder and Airline in Houston around 2:30 a.m.Police tell Eyewitness News a driver in a Chrysler traveling westbound on Airline ran a red light, and that's when a van carrying four men slammed into the car.Authorities say the workers' van, which was on the service road, had the right of way. Another van that police say was involved in the road rage incident with the Chrysler then hit the workers' van.A front passenger in the workers' van died.Early indications are that the two drivers who were involved in the road rage incident were coming from a club, where they had an argument, police say.Six people were taken to the hospital.The driver of the workers' van suffered minor injuries, while another person suffered possible injuries to his liver.Officials tell Eyewitness News it appears the driver of the van in the road rage incident was intoxicated and may face an intoxication manslaughter charge.Investigators don't know yet if the driver of the Chrysler was intoxicated.----------