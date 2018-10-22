TRAFFIC

Innocent man killed in road rage crash on his way to work in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

A road rage crash killed an innocent man who was on his way to work, police say.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Police say two vehicles involved in a road rage incident in Texas early Monday morning led to a crash that killed an innocent man in a third vehicle who was on his way to a construction site with his co-workers.

It happened at the intersection of the I-45 feeder and Airline in Houston around 2:30 a.m.

Police tell Eyewitness News a driver in a Chrysler traveling westbound on Airline ran a red light, and that's when a van carrying four men slammed into the car.

Authorities say the workers' van, which was on the service road, had the right of way. Another van that police say was involved in the road rage incident with the Chrysler then hit the workers' van.

A front passenger in the workers' van died.

Early indications are that the two drivers who were involved in the road rage incident were coming from a club, where they had an argument, police say.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the workers' van suffered minor injuries, while another person suffered possible injuries to his liver.

Officials tell Eyewitness News it appears the driver of the van in the road rage incident was intoxicated and may face an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Investigators don't know yet if the driver of the Chrysler was intoxicated.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescrashu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
VIDEO: Flight instructor makes emergency landing on highway
Cuomo pushes for Gateway Tunnel Project funding in DC
NYC wants to end parking ticket break for delivery trucks
Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in NJ
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bronx grocery store owner fatally shoots would-be robber
Rae Carruth released from prison after girlfriend's murder
Police: Tailgaters to blame for car fires outside MetLife
Driver dead after slamming into traffic pole in Queens
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot grows to record $1.6 billion
Amy Schumer declines Super Bowl ads, stands with Kaepernick
Video shows train derailment in Taiwan, at least 18 dead
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Show More
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
Growing caravan of migrants pushes deeper into Mexico
Swastikas painted inside Target in Centereach
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
More News