Ferry service delayed between NJ and Manhattan after inspections

WEEKHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Commuters waited an extra 10 to 20 minutes Monday morning for ferry service, which is running on delays while New York waterway works to put their ferries that failed inspection back online.Commuters waiting for ferry service Monday from Weehawken to Manhattan had to wait a little longer."This is kind of highly usual so I'm little surprised," said Jerry Wolf, a ferry rider, "A little of an inconvenience."Boats were running 10 to 20 minutes late after a weekend of Coast Guard inspections took more than half the New York waterway fleet out of service. In the last two weeks, routine Coast Guard inspections found the 23 of their 32 ferries unfit for the water."We do pride ourselves on safety, we have interior protocol that may have not been followed properly, so we are going to be looking into that as well, so believe me, this will never happen again," said Jennifer Schuck, of New York Waterway.Most of the issues were related to fire and emergency system safety.By Monday morning, 15 ferries remained offline. New York Waterway shuttles commuters across the Hudson to four piers in Manhattan."It's upsetting because the service is fantastic, it beats the F train and beats everything in Manhattan quite frankly, it's on time it gets you there in eight minutes, I love it," said Laura Day, a commuter. "I hope they do the right thing and get them fixed."The Coast Guard will continue its inspections throughout the day.New York Waterways hopes to have all of their ferries fully operational by Tuesday morning's commute.New York Waterway released the following statement:The company posted the following schedule, which went into effect Monday morning:*Edgewater to Midtown*Port Imperial Weehawken/Hoboken North to Downtown*Hoboken South to Midtown*Hoboken South to Downtown*Harborside to Midtown*Paulus Hook to Brookfield Place*Belford to Downtown*Port Imperial Weehawken to Midtown: Every 20 mins. instead of every 10 mins.*Lincoln Harbor to Midtown: Every 30 mins. instead of every 20 mins.*Hoboken North to Midtown: Every 30 mins. instead of every 20 mins.*Harborside to Downtown: Passengers must walk 2 blocks to Paulus Hook*Paulus Hook to Midtown: Every 30 mins. instead of every 15 mins.*Paulus Hook to Pier 11: Every 30 mins. instead of every 15-20 mins.*Liberty Harbor to Pier 11: Every 30 mins. instead of every 15 mins.*Port Liberte to Downtown: Passengers will be bused to Liberty Harbor