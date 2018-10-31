CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) --A tractor-trailer crash is causing big delays on Route 3 in New Jersey.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene in Clifton.
Video showed a tractor trailer which appeared to have collided with a box truck and jackknifed.
WATCH video from NewsCopter7 over the scene
Eyewitness News is told there were injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt or the extent of those injuries.
Westbound lanes are shut down and two left lanes are blocked eastbound.
Right now, drivers are facing around a 45-minute delay.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube