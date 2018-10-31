TRAFFIC

Jackknifed tractor-trailer on Route 3 causes injuries, delays in NJ

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A tractor-trailer crash is causing big delays on Route 3 in New Jersey.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene in Clifton.

Video showed a tractor trailer which appeared to have collided with a box truck and jackknifed.

Eyewitness News is told there were injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt or the extent of those injuries.

Westbound lanes are shut down and two left lanes are blocked eastbound.

Right now, drivers are facing around a 45-minute delay.

