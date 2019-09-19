Jersey City to partner with Via for on-demand bus service

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Jersey City is announcing a partnership with ride-hailing service Via to offer on-demand bus service.
Mayor Steven Fulop says it's a response to unreliable service by New Jersey Transit, adding that it's the first partnership of its kind in New Jersey.
Riders will be able to request a bus from their smartphone and be picked up at a nearby "virtual" bus stop.
Service will run Monday through Friday and cost $2 per ride, with discounts for senior citizens and low-income residents.
NJ Transit currently operates 20 bus routes in Jersey City as well as light rail service. A spokeswoman said Thursday the agency has expanded bus service in Jersey City in recent years to meet increasing demand.
